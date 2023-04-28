Bullard advances past Henderson
WHITEHOUSE — Bullard scored 24 runs and hit six home runs on Friday to advance past Henderson in the Class 4A softball playoffs.
Bullard opened with a 12-2 win in Game 1.
Hadi Fults was dominant in the circle and at the plate for the Lady Panthers. Fults allowed no runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in 5.2 innings. At the plate, Fults was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.
Bullard scored two runs in the first, two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the sixth to take a 7-0 lead. Henderson scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Bullard answered with five runs in the top of the seventh.
Brooklyn Brannen allowed two runs on three hits with one strikeout and two walks in 1.1 innings.
Kylie Pate, Kirstin Malone, Teagan Graul and Matti Nix all had two hits. Graul drove in two runs.
The Lady Panthers followed with a 12-4 victory in Game 2.
Bullard hit five home runs in the second game. Graul went deep twice. Malone and Fults also went deep, and Pate had an inside-the-park home run.
Graul was 4-for-4 with four RBIs. She also had a triple and a double. Pate had two hits, and Callie Bailey added a triple.
Anistyn Foster allowed four runs — one earned — on seven hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks in seven innings.
Bullard advances to take on either Bridge City or Huffman Hargrave.
Kingwood Park 3, Whitehouse 0
LUFKIN — Hannah Leierer struck out 13 batters as Kingwood Park took Game 1.
Leierer allowed no runs on two hits with one walk.
Erika Savage led Kingwood Park at the plate with two hits.
Late Jones and Grace Ann McDonald had the two hits for Whitehouse (26-8).
McDonald allowed three runs — one earned — on five hits with one strikeout and four walks.
Game 2 of the series is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lufkin Hudson. The third game will follow, if needed.
Van 24, Liberty-Eylau 1
Van swept its series with Liberty-Eylau with wins of 12-1 and 24-1.
In the clincher, Macie Clyburn was 4-for-4 with a double. Averi Crouch, Maddy Medcalf, Abigail Otten and Emerson Swoape all had two hits. Medcalf, Ava Hopson, Yolanda Galaz and Swoape all had a double. Crouch and Mahayla McKinney each drove in three runs.
Tatum Horton allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings.
Van (17-11-2) advances to face either Nevada Community or Quinlan Ford.