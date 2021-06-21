Four Bullard standouts highlighted the release of the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State softball teams for the 2021 season.
Juniors Kaylee Paul and Berlyn Grossman, sophomore Hadi Fults and freshman Anistyn Foster all made the team in Class 4A.
Bullard went 32-6 and advanced to the state tournament.
Paul hit .547 with 55 runs scored, 37 RBIs and 40 stolen bases. Grossman hit .500 with 62 runs scored, 11 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 48 stolen bases. Fults was 16-4 in the pitching circle with a 1.94 ERA and 127 strikeouts. At the plate, she hit .414 with eight home runs and 58 RBIs. Foster was 16-2 in the pitching circle with a 1.68 ERA and 195 strikeouts.
Hallsville senior Maddie Melton made the team in Class 5A.
Class 3A selections were Rains’ Sage Hoover, Chanlee Oakes and Leo Terry; West Rusk’s Piper Morton and Lilly Waddell; Diboll’s Alexia Arambula, Skyler Martin, Kayla Palomino and Hailey Fuentes; and Huntington’s Emma Tatum.
Union Grove’s Mia Rust and Katelyn Vaughn were selected in Class 2A.
Class 1A selections were Chireno’s Addison Babbs, Morgan Collier, Jessie Durrett, Alaina Goodwin and Nelly Vargas.