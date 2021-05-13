HEATH — The Bullard Lady Panthers scored a 2-1 win over Paris North Lamar on Thursday in the first game of a Class 4A best-of-three softball series at Rockwall-Heath High School.
Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and if a third game is needed it is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday. All games are scheduled for Heath.
Bullard (27-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Berlyn Grossman walked to lead off the game. She advanced to third as Kaylee Paul reached on an error by the North Lamar third baseman.
Grossman then scored as Gabby Nichols bunts and reaches on an error by the first baseman.
Bullard then went up 2-0 in the third as Paul singled and came home on a double by Addison Hooker.
In the bottom of the third, North Lamar (32-4-1) scored their only run as Macy Richardson doubled and later scored on Jaycie Hall’s single.
Hadi Fults got the win in the circle as she pitched four innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out four. Anistyn Foster got the save, going three innings and giving up two hits and no runs while striking out five.
Hall pitched all seven for NL, allowing three hits and two runs (1 earned) while striking out 10.
Paul had two hits for Bullard and Hall had two hits for North Lamar.
