JASPER — Hadi Fults and Teegan Graul homered as the Bullard Lady Panthers rallied from a 3-0 deficit to score a 6-3 win over Hamshire-Fannett, sweeping their Class 3A best-of-three regional quarterfinal softball series on Friday.
Bullard won Game 1, 3-0, on Thursday in Lufkin as Fults hit a homer in that game as well.
The Lady Panthers advance to meet Robinson in the regional semifinals next week. The Rockets defeated Georgetown Gateway 2-0 (8-0, 9-0).
The Lady Longhorns took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth before Bullard rallied for four in the fifth and two in the seventh,
Bullard took a 4-3 lead when Graul belted a grand slam. Later, Fults had a two-run shot in the seventh.
Graul had two hits on the night as did Kirstin Malone and Saelyr Hunt. Scoring runs were Fults (2), Callie Bailey (1), Malone (1), Graul (1) and Hunt (1).
Dakota Payne and Riley Roberts had stolen bases for Bullard
Anistyn Foster started in the circle for the Lady Panthers, going four innings and allowing four hits and three runs with three strikeouts and three walks. Brooklyn Brannen pitched the final three innings, alloing two hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Katy Sanders led Hamshire-Fannett with a three-run homer. Katie Bethke added a triple.
GAME 1
In Game 1 on Thursday in Lufkin, Bullard won 3-0.
The top-ranked Bullard Lady Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the first on the way to a 3-0 win over Hamshire-Fannett in the opening game of a best-of-three regional quarterfinal playoff series.
Fults went four innings in the circle for Bullard, striking out three with no walks. Brannen fanned two with no walks in three innings of action.
Fults homered, and Kamyn Honzell and Matti Nix added a single and an RBI apiece for Bullard.