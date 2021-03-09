BROWNSBORO — Trinity Hawkins tossed a three-hitter as the Brownsboro Bearettes scored a 9-0 win over Tyler Legacy on Wednesday at the Bearettes’ diamond.
Hawkins threw seven innings, striking out seven and walking three.
Camille Bowman, Kennedy Chastant and Sydney West all belted doubles for Brownsboro with RBIs from Bowman (2), Carleigh Whitsell (2), Chastant (1) and West (1).
Adding singles for the Bearettes were Whitsell, Bowman, Chastant and Lindsey Bersano. Scoring runs were West (3), Whitsell (2), Trinity Hawkins (1), Mary Boles (1), Bersano (1) and Gracie Hawkins (1).
Presley Johnston had two hits for Tyler Legacy with Reese Neely adding a single.
Jordan Knight was in the circle for the Lady Raiders, striking out five.
The Lady Raiders (9-4) return to play on Wednesday, hosting Mabank at Faulkner Park in Tyler. The game has a 6 p.m. start.
Later this week Legacy has several games at Faulkner Park — Friday: 6 p.m. vs. Jacksonville; Saturday: 11:30 a.m. vs. Athens; and 1:30 p.m. vs. Chapel Hill.
Brownsboro (4-3) is scheduled to host Gilmer at 6:15 p.m. Thursday and play at Terrell at 6:30 p.m. Friday.