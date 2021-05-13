Brook Hill is headed to Waco for its fifth consecutive appearance in the TAPPS Division II state softball tournament.
The Guard were unable to get a chance to reach the state tournament last season due to COVID-19, but they’ve made the most of their opportunity this season.
“I think this whole team has an appreciation for not getting to play last year,” Brook Hill softball coach Anthony Springer said. “We had a good team last year and were expected to do the same thing. It’s the same team with some new kids, and they are hungrier and they appreciate every moment.”
Brook Hill (12-4-1) will open the state tournament against Grapevine Faith Christian at 1 p.m. Friday at the Waco ISD Sports Complex.
Brook Hill has won six straight games, averaging 15.2 runs per game in that span.
“We are putting up big numbers at the plate and definitely swinging it well,” Springer said. “We started later than we normally do because of COVID, so we haven’t always been sharp defensively, and we didn’t get some of those tough games we normally try to schedule. Hopefully we are peaking at the right time.”
Brook Hill is looking to return to the state final for the second straight time after finishing as the runner-up in 2019. The Guard is looking for that first state title, though.
“Hopefully we have the horsepower to get over the hump,” Springer said. “It’s nice to get there, but we definitely want to get over the hump and bring a state championship home.”
Callie Bailey leads Brook Hill with a .696 average and three home runs with 39 runs scored and 22 RBIs. Maeci Wilson is batting .676 with 24 RBIs. Sophia Arno is batting .593 with 27 RBIs, and Mollee McCurley is hitting .569 with two home runs and 26 RBIs.
Mckenna Lovelady is 6-0 in the pitching circle with a 4.19 ERA with60 strikeouts. Bailey is 3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 54 strikeouts.
Lovelady tossed a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in Brook Hill’s 10-0 win over Carrollton Prince of Peace in last week’s regional.
Grapevine Faith is making its first state tournament appearance after an 11-4 win over Frisco Legacy Christian.
The winner will face either Houston Second Baptist or Fort Bend Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Brook Hill team members are Lovelady, Arno, Bailey, Wilson, Hope Ekeukwu, McCurley, Mirange Yaro, Neeley Clark, Grace Yeager, Bethany Durrett, Presley Mizell, Gabby Garcia, Landrey McNeel, Selena Nguyen, Dominika Ducal, Shamita Wasnani and Clara Prieto.