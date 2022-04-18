BULLARD — Karmen Miller struck out 12 and limited Dallas Christian to a one run as the Brook Hill Guard scored a 4-1 win over the Lady Chargers on Monday in a softball game.
Maeci Wilson and Landry McNeel each had two hits for Brook Hill. Sophia Arno and Mollee McCurley added singles.
Wilson, McCurley and Bethany Lavender all knocked in runs with Arno, Miller, Wilson and Lavender scoring runs.
Miller hurled seven innings, allowing seven hits and the one run while walking three.
Trenity Okedele and Ella Cunningham had two hits each for DC.