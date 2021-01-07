UT Tyler started its first softball season playing a Division II schedule with a 16-0 record.
Then road trips to Tarleton State and Midwestern State led to three losses in four games in a three-day span.
The Patriots were hoping to bounce back from its 7-5 loss to Midwestern State on March 8 with upcoming games against Texas A&M-Texarkana and Eastern New Mexico.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up and halted the season. The Patriots were never able to return to the field and finished with a 17-3 record.
“We haven’t played a team with a different uniform since spring break of last year,” UT Tyler head softball coach Mike Reed said. “We are excited to be back on the field again.
“We got off to such a great start by winning the tournament out in Vegas. Then we got into conference and had a tough weekend. I think it was good for us to go on the road, and it was a good reminder of how tough the conference is. You hate when you end the season, such a great season, on a loss when you only have three. But it was a good learning experience. They’re ready to get back and play the other teams and go to the other new stadiums in the conference and kind of finish the Division II transition process.”
The Patriots return several players from a season ago. Serena Saldivar was the lone senior who utilized her extra year of eligibility to return for one more season. Saldivar hit .386 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs.
Payton Foster is a sophomore pitcher who burst onto the scene in 2020. She made 12 appearances — five starts — and was 7-2 with a 2.56 ERA.
Shaelyn Harris, a senior from Brenham who is entering her final season with the program, is ready to see what 2021 has in store.
“We were definitely disappointed that our season got short last year,” Harris said. “That definitely put a bigger fire under us this year. We’re ready to get back to work. We’re excited to put on a jersey, play some games and compete.”
The Patriots added eight transfers — four from the Division I level — Audrey Escamilla (Temple College), Erin Hill (USC Upstate), Shelby Hughston (Kansas), Shannon Klaus (Lamar), Sarah Koeppen (Navarro College), Bayli Simon (Louisiana Tech), Chelsea Smith (Hesston College) and Marissa Trezza (Georgian Court).
“What COVID took away, it also gave us a chance to have an opportunity to coach kids that otherwise would have been done with their eligibility at their previous school,” Reed said. “We now have 10 seniors, which is probably the highest we’ve ever had.”
One of those transfers — Hill — was 5-4 with a 2.63 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 14 appearances last year at USC Upstate.
“With the extra year, it gave me the opportunity to come and find a new place to play,” said Hill, who is originally from Maryville, Tennessee. “Meeting Coach Reed and Coach (Whitney) Wyly, they just made me feel so involved and already so accepted here. I loved the culture and everything about this place.”
UT Tyler will open the season against Southern Nazarene and Central Oklahoma on Feb. 5 at the Edmond Regional Festival in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The Patriots will be at home for the first time for the UT Tyler Irwin Classic Feb. 12-14 at Suddenlink Field. Their opponents in the event will be Montevallo, Pittsburg State, Texas Woman’s, Southeastern Oklahoma State and 2019 national champion Augustana (South Dakota).
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports