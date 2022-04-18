Luke Neely, Whitehouse's standout junior center back, has been named Most Valuable Player of District 16-5A soccer, the league's coaches announced.
Neely was instrumental in the Wildcats sharing the District 16-5A championship with Jacksonville. Whitehouse won playoff games over Sulphur Springs (4-0 in bi-district) and Forney (3-1 in area) before falling to Mount Pleasant (5-4 in regional quarterfinals).
Also, the league's coaches honored Nacogdoches Lady Dragons' Kendra Lockett as Coach of the Year.
Traditionally, the head coach of the team that finishes in first place in district is recognized as the league's Coach of the Year.
Jacksonville and Whitehouse finished the season as co-district Champions, meaning either Jacksonville's Rudy Jaramillo, Justin Manton, of Whitehouse, or both, were the logical choices for the accolade.
This year the league's coaches broke tradition and decided to present the honor to Lockett, a Kilgore native who has coached Lady Dragon Soccer for the past seven seasons.
Tyler coach Steve Sherman said the district coaches honored Coach Lockett as she has endured many off the field challenges.
He said the Stephen F. Austin State University graduate has had to balance her coaching and teaching duties along with caring for her 13-year-old son, Kai, who is battling cancer, and assisting her husband, who was seriously injured in a traffic accident.
Lockett accompanies Kai to his chemotherapy treatments and drives him to Houston for doctors visits. She has two other children as well.
Whitehouse teammates Javier Gonzalez (Defensive Player of the Year) and Landon Elliott (Goalkeeper of the Year) joined Neely by earning superlative awards.
Jacksonville's Kevin Nava was named Offensive Player of the Year while Lufkin's Estevan Guerrero and Nacogdoches' Roger Villatoro shared Co-Midfield Player of the Year honors.
Armando Lara of Jacksonville was named Newcomer of the Year.
Whitehouse first-teamers included Mark Garcia, Nathan Uduojie, Leo Gamez and Diego Gonzalez.
Earning first-team honors from Tyler were Damian Razo, Kendell Howard, Adan Delgado and Isac Mojica.
Jacksonville first-teamers were Chris Cardenas, Yair Balderas, Dylen Roberts, David Maldonado and Jonathan Frias.
Neely, who is in the top 8% of his class, also made the all-academic team along with teammates Ben Harris, John Walker, Beaux Benson, Nathan Uduojie, Kelton Roberts, Carter Cox and Landon Neely.
Lions earning all-academic Lamont Roberts, James Brigido and Sammy Hernandez.
Along with co-championship Whitehouse and Jacksonville, Tyler was the third-place team from the district and Lufkin was fourth.
---
All-District 16-5A Soccer
Most Valuable Player — Luke Neely, Whitehouse
Offensive Player of the Year — Kevin Nava, Jacksonville
Defensive Player of the Year — Javier Gonzalez, Whitehouse
Co-Midfield Players of the Year — Estevan Guerrero, Lufkin; Roer Villatoro, Nacogdoches
Goalkeeper of the Year — Landon Elliott, Whitehouse
Newcomer of the Year — Armando Lara, Jacksonville
Coach of the Year — Kendra Lockett, Nacogdoches girls coach
---
First Team
Whitehouse — Mark Garcia, Nathan Uduojie, Leo Gomez, Diego Gonzalez.
Jacksonville — Chris Cardenas, Yair Balderas, Dylen Roberts, David Maldonado, Jonathan Frias.
Tyler — Damian Razo, Kendell Howard, Adan Delgado, Isac Mojica.
Lufkin — Eric Acevedo, Brandon Flores, Carlos Gonzalez.
Nacogdoches — Ivan Acosta, Christian Delgado, Bryan Morales.
Huntsville — Maxwell Mundorff, Roel Castillo.
Second Team
Whitehouse — Henry Morales, Carter Cox, Beaux Benson.
Jacksonville — Juan Lopez, Roberto Munoz, Zach Zimmerhanzel, Davy Smith.
Tyler — Andy Espinal, Xavier Robles, Ricky Olivares.
Lufkin — Trey Walker, Juan Hernandez, Ricardo Reyes.
Nacogdoches — Raymond Sifuentes, Orlando Lopez, Rene Reyes.
Huntsville — Clinton Soyege, Celwin Villalobos.
Honorable Mention
Whitehouse — Landon Neely, Braxton Ladwig, Taki Kadi.
Jacksonville — Dylan Guerrero, Nathan Ramirez, Juan Cedillo.
Tyler — Jonathan Guzman, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Jesus Flores.
Lufkin — Jerry Perez, Arnold Segura, Emanuel Galarza.
Nacogdoches — Eduardo Vazquez, Victor Luna, Angel Ramirez, Fernando Saldana.
Academic All-District (92 or Better)
Whitehouse — Ben Harris John Walker, Beaux Benson, Luke Neely, Nathan Uduojie, Kelton Roberts, Carter Cox, Landon Neely.
Tyler — Lamont Roberts, James Brigido, Sammy Hernandez.
Lufkin — David Acevedo, Eric Acevedo, Oscar Olivares, Esteven Guerrero, Emanuel Galarza, Miguel Olaide, Trey Walker, Carlos Gonzalez.
Nacogdoches — Eduardo Vazquez, Orlando Lopez, Christian Delgado, Raymond Sifuentes.