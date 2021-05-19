WHITEHOUSE — Yani Kadi and Carlos Elicea teamed up on the soccer field for the Whitehouse Wildcats.
The duo will remain teammates at the next level as they signed with Northeast Texas Community College on Wednesday in the C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
“They’re getting two great players, physical players who can really play anywhere on the field,” Whitehouse soccer coach Justin Manton said. “They are very versatile and prove great leadership, as well. They were guys who I could depend on to show up every day and do their job.”
Kadi, who had three goals and two assists this season as a first-team All-District defender, said he didn’t start playing soccer until he was a freshman.
“I saw my friends playing, and I thought I would just do it for fun,” Kadi said. “But then I got to the point where I started taking it more serious and thought about wanting to play in college.”
Kadi said he plans to major in autobody technology.
Elicea is a midfielder who scored eight goals with nine assists for the Wildcats. He was the District 16-5A Co-Midfielder of the Year.
Elicea said he has dreamed of playing college soccer from a young age and liked what he saw from Northeast Texas.
“It’s just a small campus, and I liked it when I went there for a visit,” Elicea said. “It’s pretty exciting. Hopefully it goes well.”