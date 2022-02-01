WHITEHOUSE — Three different LadyCats scored, leading Whitehouse to a 3-2 win over Nacogoches on Tuesday in a District 16-5A girls soccer match at Wildcat Stadidum.
Gabby Thompson, Kylee Freeman and LaKrissa Hester all scored for WH. Freeman and Hester also had assists.
Cumberland 11, Gladewater 0
GLADEWATER — The Cumberland Knights defeated the Gladewater Bears 11-0 on Tuesday in a District 13-4A soccer match at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium.
The Knights (11-2, 3-1) are scheduled to host Mineola at 7:30 p.m. Friday.