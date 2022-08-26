The UT Tyler women's soccer team opened their season wit a 4-1 victory over Texas A&M-Texarkana on Thursday at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
The Patriot men are scheduled to host Texas College at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Scoring for the Patriot women were junior Sydnee Garner, followed by senior Jordan Colbert, off a pass from freshman Natalie Jones.
The Eagles pulled within 2-1 on a goal by Memije Dulce.
UT Tyler went back up 3-1 on a goal from Maddie Higgins. Kaycee West had the assist.
In the second half, the Patriots scored the only goal when senior Cephana Deane corralled a Brooklyn Robinson free kick deep in the Eagle box, and found the foot of senior Samaris Alvarado, who redirected the Deane header into the back of the net for the final score of the contest.
Camri Cecil was in goal for the Patriots.
UT Tyler is set to stay at home for their next four contests, the next of which is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start on Sept. 3 against Rogers State.