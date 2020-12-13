soccer ball

The Tyler Lions and Lucas Lovejoy Leopards fought to a 1-1 draw in a soccer scrimmage on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Adan Delgado scored the goal for the Lions off an assist from Andy Espinal.

