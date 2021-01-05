The Rose City Rivalry took the soccer pitch on Tuesday and the result was a 0-0 draw during a non-district match at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders go to 2-0-1, while the Tyler Lions are 0-1-1.
Paulino Ruiz was in goal for the Lions.
The Lions will now take part in the North Texas Showcase this weekend in Hebron High School near Lewisville. Tyler is slated to play South Grand Prairie at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The Red Raiders are scheduled for a tournament in Forney. Legacy is slated to play Justin Northwest at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at North Forney HS, followed by 4:30 p.m. match with North Forney. On Friday, the Red Raiders are set to meet Richardson Pearce at 2:30 p.m. at City Bank Stadium.
