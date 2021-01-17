KELLER —The Tyler High Lions captured two wins in the Kyle Fritz Memorial Soccer Cup at Central High School over the weekends.
After falling to Keller Timber Creek 2-0, the Lions bounced to beat Arlington (1-0) and Fort Worth Polytechnic (2-0).
Scoring goals for Tyler were Tommy Leon, Rick Olivares and Jean Brigio. Assists were from Isac Monica, Leon and Emmanuel Rodriguez.
Paulino Ruiz was in goal for two clean sheets.
The Lions (2-6-1) are back in action on Tuesday, meeting Wichita Falls at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Tyler's next home game is Feb. 5 against Huntsville at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Lady Lions (3-5) are scheduled to meet Wylie East at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the JT main field, followed by hosting Pittsburg at 6 p.m. Friday.