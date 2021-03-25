LONGVIEW — Old rivals Tyler High and Longview High will meet on the soccer pitch on Friday in a Class 5A bi-district game.
The contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Lobo Grass Soccer Complex near Lobo Stadium.
After winning district a year ago and advancing deep in the playoffs, the Lions restarted with an inexperienced team and a rugged pre-district schedule.
The Lions (4-17-4) finished fourth in District 16-5A. The Lobos won District 15-5A and sport a record of 17-5-1.
The Lions roster includes junior Jesus Flores, senior Paulino Ruiz, junior Diego Vega Delgado, junior Kendell Howard , junior Yordan Cerda, sophomore Damian Razo, senior Jean Brigido Romero, senior Luis Gallegos, sophomore Isac Mojica, junior Uriel Barroso, sophomore Jonathan Guzman, junior Adan Delgado, junior Andy Espinal, senior Julio Preciado, senior John Vega, senior Kevin Alvarado, senior Francisco Hernandez and senior Cristofer Hernandez.
The winner advances to area play to meet either Joshua or North Forney next week.
