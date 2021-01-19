MESQUITE — The Wichita Falls Coyotes edged the Tyler Lions 2-1 on Tuesday in a non-district soccer match held at Hanby Stadium.
The Lions took a 1-0 lead 20 seconds into the game "on a beautiful Isac Mojica volley assist from Andy Espinal," Lions coach Steve Sherman said.
"We had our chances but just couldn't hold on against MaxPreps No. 1 ranked team in the state," Sherman said.
Sherman added that Kendell Howard was "Man of the Match."
The Coyotes improve to 9-0 and will play host to Lubbock Cooper on Friday.
The Lions (2-7-1) are scheduled to play in the Goonville Soccer Tournament this weekend at City Bank Stadium in Forney. Tyler's three matches include West Mesquite (4 p.m. Thursday), Garland (noon Friday) and Sachse (10 a.m. Saturday).
Following the tournament, Tyler is scheduled to meet The Woodlands on Jan. 29 in Crockett before hosting Huntsville on Feb. 5.
Marshall 5, Kemp 4
KEMP — The Marshall Mavericks built a 4-1 lead at halftime and held on for a 5-4 win over Kemp on Tuesday.
The Mavericks (1-2) got two goals from Sean Ventura and one goal apiece from Javier Jimes and Alto Olvera to led by three at the break.
Jose Garcia scored with 15 minutes left with what proved to be the game-winner.
The Mavericks will participate in the Terrell Tournament starting on Thursday.
Tatum 9, Gladewater 1
GLADEWATER — Adrian Olguin recorded a hat trick with three goals, Miguel Torres added a pair of goals for the Eagles and Tatum rolled to a 9-1 win over Gladewater.
Oscar Ovalle, Nathan Parker, Alan Chavez and Joe Rojas all found the back of the net for the Eagles (3-2-1).