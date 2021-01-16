LUFKIN — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders defeated the Longview Lobos 4-1 in the championship game to win the Lady Panther Soccer Showcase on Saturday at Jase Magers Field.
Goals were scored by Kyleigh D’Spain, Lexie Thedford, Jenna Barnes and Deanna Zarcone. Assists were by Thedford, Barnes and Ella Rose Embry.
Dru Kisamore made several good saves to keep Legacy in the lead. Hannah Smith and Kate Deathridge played well In the midfield, Lady Raider coach Chris Woodard said.
Defensive standouts were Kelsey Filla, Shelby McQueen, Caroline Randall and Elizabeth Randall.
Legacy returns to play on Jan. 21 in Longview, facing Whitehouse at 2 p.m. and Longview at 6 p.m. The Lady Raiders are also scheduled to meet Lufkin at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 and Mount Pleasant at 10 a.m. Jan. 23.