LUFKIN — Tyler Legacy picked up an 8-0 win over Athens Thursday in the Lufkin Tournament.
Lexie Thedford and freshman Jenna Barnes each netted two goals. Caroline Randall, Hannah Smith, Ella Rose Embry and Kyleigh D’Spain all added a goal.
D’Spain had three assists, and Thedford, Randall, Kate Deatherage, Shelby McQueen and Embry all dished out an assist.
Dru Kisamore and Abby Aggen teamed up for the shutout.
The JV White team defeated Athens 9-1.
Legacy JV will face Lufkin at 3 p.m. Friday. Legacy varsity will take on Lufkin at 5 p.m. Friday in Lufkin.