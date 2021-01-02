The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders took wins over A&M Consolidated (4-0) and Waco Midway (3-1) in their final scrimmages on Saturday.
Against A&M Consolidated, Kyleigh D’Spain had two goals. Kate Deatherage and Jenna Barnes each scored a goal. Lexie Thedford had two assists. Conally Hooper and Deanna Zarcone each had an assists.
Dru Kisamore recorded the shutout in goal.
Against, Waco Midway, Thedford had two goals and an assist, and Barnes scored a goal.
The JV also defeated A&M Consolidated and Waco Midway, both by scores of 2-0.
Ashlynn Parker, Sofia Williams, Talina Vargas and Elise Prince all had goals. Parker had two assists, and Williams and Ashley Zavala each had an assist. Abigail Aggen and Irelyn Powell combined to record the shutouts.
Legacy will open the season against Sulphur Springs at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Kilgore.