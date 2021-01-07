FORNEY — Nate Eidam and Noe Robles both scored goals to give Tyler Legacy a 2-0 win over Justin Northwest Thursday in the Forney Tournament.
Cash Spalding and Austin Beckham each had assists. Josue Macias and Tristan Whelchel combined for the clean sheet in goal.
Legacy also defeated North Forney 2-0. Robles and Chris Perez both scored a goal.
Eidam had both assists, and Macias and Whelchel once again combined for the clean sheet.
Legacy (4-0-1) will face Richardson Pearce at 2:30 p.m. Friday at City Bank Stadium in Forney.