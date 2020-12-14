soccer
By Phil Hicks, phicks@tylerpaper.com

SHERMAN — Tyler High scored a 3-2 win over Sherman in a soccer scrimmage at Bearcat Stadium on a cold Monday night.

Scoring for the Lions were Kendell Howard, Isac Mojica and John Vega. Adding assists were Adan Delgado, Kevin Alvarado and Emmanuel Rodriguez.

On Friday, the Lions and Lucas Lovejoy Leopards fought to a 1-1 draw at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Delgado scored the goal for the Lions off an assist from Andy Espinal.

Tyler returns to play on Friday, traveling to Keller Central. Gametime is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

Recommended for you