SHERMAN — Tyler High scored a 3-2 win over Sherman in a soccer scrimmage at Bearcat Stadium on a cold Monday night.
Scoring for the Lions were Kendell Howard, Isac Mojica and John Vega. Adding assists were Adan Delgado, Kevin Alvarado and Emmanuel Rodriguez.
On Friday, the Lions and Lucas Lovejoy Leopards fought to a 1-1 draw at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Delgado scored the goal for the Lions off an assist from Andy Espinal.
Tyler returns to play on Friday, traveling to Keller Central. Gametime is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.