Rose City crosstown soccer teams — Texas College and UT Tyler — will meet on the pitch Wednesday night.
The Steers will visit the Patriots for a 7 p.m. contest at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
This will also be the annual Youth Day for the men's soccer program. The UT Tyler Athletic Department and UT Tyler men's soccer team will take the opportunity throughout Wednesday's game to recognize all of the youth clubs in the East Texas area that support Patriot soccer.
The UT Tyler Patriots started their season slate with a 1-1 draw against Oklahoma Christian on Saturday. It was a strong defensive battle with each team recording 15 shots and scoring just once. Senior Sören Wald scored the Patriots lone goal in the 31st minute of last Saturday's affair, with the assist coming from the boot of junior Sergio Sola.
This will be the fifth meeting between UT Tyler and TC with the Patriots leading the series, 3-1.
Texas College opened up its schedule against Howard Payne on Saturday with a 3-2 overtime loss. The Steers have 24 freshmen. The Steers are led by 10th year coach Marco Mthembu.