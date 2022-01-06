Rock Hill 3, Tyler 1LEWISVILLE — The Prosper Rock Hill Blue Hawks scored a 3-1 win over the Tyler Lions on Thursday in the opening game of the North Texas Elite Soccer Showcase.
The Lions (0-2) return to play at 2 p.m. Friday, facing host Lewisville.
The Blue Hawks (2-0) are slated to play McKinney Cornerstone Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lindale 2, Tyler 1PALESTINE — The Lindale Lady Eagles scored a 2-1 victory over the Tyler Lady Lions on Thursday in an opening game of the East Texas Girls Soccer Shootout at Wildcat Stadium.
The Lady Lions led 1-0 at halftime before Lindale rallied for two goals in the second half for the win.
Tyler (0-2) is slated to meet host Palestine at 8:30 a.m. Friday and later that day Mexia at 4 p.m. On Saturday, the Lady Lions are scheduled to play North Lamar at 11:30 a.m.
Lindale (1-0) will tangle with Mexia (10 a.m.) and North Lamar (2:30 p.m.) on Friday. On Saturday, the Lady Eagles are set to meet Palestine at 10 a.m.