LONGVIEW — Longview earned two leads in Thursday’s Lobo Invitational boys soccer tournament match against rival Tyler Legacy, and overcame a late 3-2 deficit against the road Red Raiders with Chance Williams’ game-tying goal with 1:17 remaining to force a hard-fought 3-3 draw at Lobo Stadium.
Longview changed its 2022 season record to 4-0-2, while Tyler Legacy moved its mark to 4-0-1.
“We weren’t prepared to give it up, even in the last five minutes,” Longview boys soccer head coach James Wright said of his team’s tie on Thursday. “I am very proud of the fact that we didn’t roll over. That’s a very good result for us.”
“I thought we did pretty good,” he added. “I think we learned a lot about ourselves. Overall, I thought we fared well, we held our own, and were able to fight back.”
Longview’s early aggressiveness resulted in Parker Kelsey’s opening minute goal and a 1-0 match lead.
The Lobos had another chance to extend their lead with 38 minutes left in the first half, but Tyler Legacy goalkeeper Fabian Varona recorded an important save.
Longview’s next two shots at the Tyler Legacy goal occurred with 21:50 and 21:31 remaining in the first half, but Varona’s staunch goalkeeping defense once again prevented another Lobo score.
Luis Bustos attempted a Tyler Legacy shot with 16:36 remaining in the half, but it flew right of the goal like his team’s previous attempt.
Knox Hicks finally got the Red Raiders on the scoreboard to make it a 1-1 match with 13:38 remaining in the first half.
Both teams had a last-ditch first half scoring effort, but Varona corralled a Longview attempt with 1:22 remaining and Erik Torrez grabbed Tyler Legacy’s try with 48 seconds left.
Tyler Legacy attempted a shot with 33:41 remaining in the second half, but Torrez recorded a save for the home team. Then, Christian Baxter launched the ball over the Longview net with 31:35 remaining.
Diego Enriquez had a great look for Longview, and Varona’s ensuing Tyler Legacy save was countered by Javier Hernandez’s successful attempt to give the Lobos a 2-1 lead with 29 minutes remaining in the match.
Seconds later at the 28:47 mark, Noe Robles had a strong look for Tyler Legacy that ultimately soared right. But, he regrouped with a goal to make it a 2-2 score with 26:20 left in the contest.
A pair of unsuccessful Longview shot attempts fell short of giving the Lobos a third lead with 22 minutes to play.
Instead, Tyler Legacy jumped on a scoring opportunity and took its only lead of the event when Landon Bravo drilled the ball into the Longview net with 20:31 remaining.