Tyler Legacy was less than two minutes from a soccer playoff victory Friday night at Red Raider Field.
However, Brooklyn Meisner scored with 1:55 remaining to force extra time, and Rowlett leading scorer Trinity Egerton netted two goals in extra time to give the Lady Eagles a 4-2 victory over the Lady Raiders.
“It’s unfortunate,” Legacy head coach Chris Woodard said. “We had one goal called back, which might have sealed the deal. And we had a few shots hit the post. It just wasn’t meant to happen. Give credit to them. They outplayed us.”
Legacy led 1-0 less than a minute into the match when Ella Rose Embry scored from the right side.
Rowlett kept getting shots on goal, and Legacy goalkeeper Nonnie Foley continued to keep them out of the net.
Lexie Thedford added to the Lady Raider lead with 17:02 to play by scoring on a penalty kick.
With 9:20 left, Egerton had a free kick that nearly found its way into the net, but Foley knocked it away. The Lady Eagles tried to knock it in on the rebound, but the ball went over the goal.
With 6:50 left in the half, Caroline Randall delivered a shot from midfield. The Lady Raiders put the ball in for what appeared to be the third goal, but the goal was eventually disallowed with an offsides call.
Rowlett had 14 chances in the first half — five on goal — to just three shots for the Lady Raiders. However, it was Legacy that went into halftime with a 2-0 advantage.
In the second half, it was Legacy that was peppering the shots. The Lady Raiders had 10 shots on goal in the second half.
Rowlett got on the board with 26:20 remaining on a goal by Rhagan Marshall.
The Lady Eagles only had one more shot on goal until the final three minutes. The Lady Eagles looked to even the tally with 2:53 left, but Foley was there to make the stop.
With 1:55 remaining, though, Meisner found the back of the net to tie the score.
Egerton scored her 20th goal of the season just two minutes into the first extra period to give Rowlett a 3-2 lead.
Randall had a shot with 44 seconds left, but it went high.
In the second extra session, Egerton scored again with 6:47 to play, and the Lady Raiders were never able to recover.
It was the final high school game for seniors Thedford, Deanna Zarcone, Shelby McQueen and Kelsey Filla, who was out on Friday with an injury.
“We were young this year, but we are going to miss these seniors,” Woodard said.
Legacy ended the season with a record of 20-6-4.
Rowlett (13-9-1) advances to face Mansfield Lake Ridge.
Red Raiders AdvanceGARLAND — The Tyler Legacy boys took a win over Garland in penalty kicks on Friday.
Noe Robles scored his 26th goal of the season to give Legacy a 1-0 lead in the first half.
Garland tied the score late in regulation after Legacy lost its goalkeeper to a red card.
The Red Raiders eventually took the win during penalty kicks.
Legacy will take on Mansfield Lake Ridge in the area round.