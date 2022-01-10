Host team Pine Tree placed three players on the All-Tournament Team following action at the Pirate Invitational over the weekend.
Whitehouse and Palestine tied at 1-1 and were declared co-champions of the tournament after the game was called due to lightning as regular time expired and penalty kicks were about to begin.
Pine Tree's Edgar Bocanegra (3 goals), Aaron Bocanegra (2 goals) and Luis Alba (1 goal) were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Other all-tournament selections included Kilgore's Tony Salinas, Adrian Estrella and Leo Yzaguirre, Palestine's Richo Avila, Johan Hagberg, Tony Garcia and Ian Garcia, Whitehouse's Landon Elliot, Mark Garcia, Luke Neely and Javi Gonzalez, Carthage's Adrian Lopez and Demarian Delaney, Athens' Anthony Ariciaga and Kevin Rodriguez and Lindale's Will Locknane.