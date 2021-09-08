Sergio Sola scored two goals in the first half to help propel the UT Tyler Patriots to a 3-0 win over the Texas College Steers in a non-conference soccer match on Wednesday at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
The victory moves the Patriots to 1-0-1 on the season. They return to action next Wednesday, Sept. 15 when they play host to Dallas Baptist. The match has a 7 p.m. start.
The Steers fall to 0-2. They lost their opener on Saturday against Howard Payne (3-2 in OT) in Brownwood. TC travels to Fort Worth to play Texas Wesleyan at 8 p.m. Saturday.
UT Tyler took a 1-0 lead when Birkir Eydal, a junior from Ísafjörður, Iceland, scored off an assist from Malte Andres, a junior from Altenholz, Germany, at 7:59 into the game.
Sola, a junior from Aranda de Duero, Spain, scored the next two goals — 20:36 (penalty kick) and 24:48. Two assists were awarded on Sola's second goal — Bryan Rivas-Guzman (freshman/Beasley, Texas) and Thierry Assamoi (senior, Abidjan, Ivory Coast).
Mathias Eriksen (junior, Vejle, Denmark; transfer from Concordia-Portland, Oregon) was in goal for the first 45 minutes. Eduardo Alba (junior, Katy; transfer from Jacksonville College) played the second half. Alba had a save.
Irvin Yanez had a shot on goal for the Steers.
PATRIOT POINTS: The No. 20 UT Tyler volleyball team will not be able to compete in the 2021 Dakota's Classic due to COVID-19 protocols, the school announced on Wednesday. ... The tournament will still be held this weekend. An updated schedule will be provided as it becomes available, and will be announced on uttylerpatriots.com and associated UT Tyler athletics social media platforms. ... The UT Tyler women's soccer team (2-0) is scheduled to play host to Fort Lewis College at 11 a.m. Saturday.