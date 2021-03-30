Palestine scored three unanswered goals, the game-winner by Diego Farias in the first overtime period, as the Wildcats scored an intense 3-2 victory over Lindale late Tuesday in a Class 4A area soccer playoff game in Tyler.
In the first game on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Lufkin scored a 4-2 win over Corsicana in a Class 5A area matchup.
PALESTINE 3, LINDALE 2, OT
The Eagles led 2-0 and eventually 2-1 until 56 seconds of the second half when Farias made penalty kick to tie the game at 2-2.
Lindale took a 1-0 lead at the 34:25 mark of the first half as Ozzie Saavedra found the net.
With 26:51, Ezra Caoili headed the ball in the goal off an assist from Saavedra.
Palestine got back in the game with 1:09 on the clock as Arturo Nieto scored after the Arath Chavez hit the cross bar. The ball came right back to Neito who found the back of the net.
Almost the entire second half was played on the Lindale as the Eagles' goalkeeper Diego Vela was peppered with shot after shot.
The back of Brian Shine, Caoili, Ruan Santos, Cole Falco, Cade Womack and Nick Clements were like stone walls until a penalty was called in the box.
LUFKIN 4, CORSICANA 2
Lufkin jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead and held on for the 4-2 win over the Tigers.
Luis Flores scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Panthers. The senior now has 42 goals this season.
Jerry Perez, a junior, scored the first goal for Lufkin off an assist from Flores at the 30:33 mark of the first half. At 21:37, Flores found the back of the net on a free kick for a 2-0 lead.
Lufkin's Emanuel Galarza scored at 35:13 of second half for a 3-0.
The Tigers got within 3-1 as Victor Santuario scored at 18:06. Then at the 10:15 mark, Flores had a free kick that found the net for a 4-1 Lufkin lead.
Corsicana pulled within 4-2 with just over a minute to play on a goal by Erick Lara.
Noah Taylor was in goal for the Tigers with Jose Jaime the goalkeeper for the Panthers.
The area champion Panthers (21-2) advance to meet either Midlothian or Nacogdoches later this week. Corsicana ends its season at 10-10-3.