The Tyler Lions opened District 16-5A soccer by defeating the Nacogdoches Dragons by penalty kicks on Saturday at Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches.
After a scoreless game, the Lions won on PKs 4-2.
Tyler coach Steve Sherman said goalkeeper Jesus Flores made a critical save during the shootout.
The Lions return to play on Tuesday, hosting Jacksonville at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The match has a 6:30 p.m. scheduled start.
The Tyler Lady Lions, who lost to Nacogdoches 4-3 on Saturday in Tyler, are scheduled to visit Jacksonville on Tuesday. The game is slated for 6:30 p.m.