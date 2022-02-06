Leaping Lion Tyler

The Tyler Lions opened District 16-5A soccer by defeating the Nacogdoches Dragons by penalty kicks on Saturday at Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches.

After a scoreless game, the Lions won on PKs 4-2.

Tyler coach Steve Sherman said goalkeeper Jesus Flores made a critical save during the shootout. 

The Lions return to play on Tuesday, hosting Jacksonville at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. The match has a 6:30 p.m. scheduled start.

The Tyler Lady Lions, who lost to Nacogdoches 4-3 on Saturday in Tyler, are scheduled to visit Jacksonville on Tuesday. The game is slated for 6:30 p.m.

 
 

