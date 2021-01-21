LONGVIEW — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders won a match and played to a draw Thursday in the Longview Tournament.

Legacy opened the day with a 6-1 win over Whitehouse.

Lexie Thedford had two goals. Jenna Barnes, Connally Hooper and Deanna Zarcone all scored a goal. Kyleigh D’Spain also scored on her birthday.

Hannah Smith had two assists. Kate Deatherage, Thedford, Zarcone and Ella Rose Embry all added an assist.

The Lady Raiders tied with Longview 1-1. Embry scored the goal on an assist by Zarcone.

The Legacy JV-White tied 2-2 with Longview. Lauryn Smith and Sofia Williams scored goals.

