LONGVIEW — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders won a match and played to a draw Thursday in the Longview Tournament.
Legacy opened the day with a 6-1 win over Whitehouse.
Lexie Thedford had two goals. Jenna Barnes, Connally Hooper and Deanna Zarcone all scored a goal. Kyleigh D’Spain also scored on her birthday.
Hannah Smith had two assists. Kate Deatherage, Thedford, Zarcone and Ella Rose Embry all added an assist.
The Lady Raiders tied with Longview 1-1. Embry scored the goal on an assist by Zarcone.
The Legacy JV-White tied 2-2 with Longview. Lauryn Smith and Sofia Williams scored goals.