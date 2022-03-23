Tyler Legacy’s Lady Raiders are entering the soccer playoffs in a rare position.
Legacy (10-7-3) is the fourth seed from District 10-6A, a position it hasn’t been in since 2016.
“We’re not used to being the fourth seed,” Legacy head girls soccer coach Chris Woodard said. “It’s a little different.”
Despite the seed and a matchup with an undefeated district champion in the first round, Woodard still feels like his team can make some noise in the postseason.
“I think we’re capable of winning some games,” Woodard said. “We have had some unconventional losses this year. We have just come up a little short in some games.”
The Lady Raiders will take on Wylie (20-0-3) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Forney’s City Bank Stadium.
“They’ve got some good players, some good attacking players,” Woodard said. “They don’t give up very many goals. They are similar to us, with a couple of dangerous players to keep an eye on. They are very similar to us, just their record is a lot better.”
For the Lady Raiders, it comes down to defense.
“We’ve made a couple of changes in the back defensively,” Woodard said. “If our goalkeeper gets hot, I think we’ve got a chance against Wylie. I think we’re going to score goals. It’s more about keeping the ball out of the back of the net. We’ve given up more goals than we typically do.”
The Lady Raiders have allowed 10 goals in their past four matches. Wylie has posted four straight shutouts and hasn’t allowed more than one goal in a game this season.
Ella Rose Embry leads Legacy with 20 goals and 12 assists. Arkansas-Little Rock signee Colleen Gilliland has 17 goals.
The winner of Thursday’s contest will advance to face either Killeen Harker Heights or Mansfield Lake Ridge.