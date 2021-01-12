Tyler Legacy dropped a 1-0 decision to Fort Worth Nolan in girls soccer action on Tuesday night.
Legacy head coach Chris Woodard said he was pleased with how his team performed against one of the top teams in the metroplex and in the state.
Fort Worth Nolan scored off of a corner kick 10 minutes into the contest.
Legacy had 22 shots to 10 by Fort Worth Nolan.
Kate Deatherage and Hannah Smith played well in the midfield for the Lady Raiders, Woodard said.
Legacy will compete in the Lufkin Tournament beginning Thursday.