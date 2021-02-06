The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders took a 9-1 win over Mesquite on Friday.
The Lady Raiders led 7-1 at halftime.
Jenna Barnes had three goals. Deanna Zarcone had two goals. Kyleigh D’Spain, Lexie Thedford, Ella Rose Embry and Conally Hooper all added a goal.
D’Spain had three assists. Thedford had two assists. Barnes, Hannah Smith, Karen Molina and Caroline Randall all added an assist.
Legacy JV-White defeated Mesquite 4-0 with goals by Lauryn Smith, Talina Vargas, Ashlynn Parker and Aileen Mancilla.
Legacy will host Rockwall at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
The Legacy boys won 4-2 at Mesquite with all four goals coming in the second half after trailing 2-0.
Christian Baxter, Nate Eidam, Knox Hicks and Cash Spalding had the goals.
Hicks, Spalding and Diego Castillo had assists.
Legacy will play Rockwall at 7 p.m. Friday in Rockwall.