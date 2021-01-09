Tyler Legacy Logo

The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders took a 1-0 win over Richardson Pearce Friday in the Forney Tournament.

Nate Eidam scored the goal, and Christian Baxter had the assist. Tristan Whelchel and Josue Macias, who saved a penalty kick, combined for the shutout.

The Lady Raiders split matches in Kilgore.

Legacy defeated Abilene Wylie 1-0 and fell to Hallsville 3-1.

Ella Rose Embry has the goal against Abilene Wylie. Deanna Zarcone scored on an assist by Jenna barnes against Hallsville.

Legacy (2-1) will take on Kilgore at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Kilgore.

