The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders took a 1-0 win over Richardson Pearce Friday in the Forney Tournament.
Nate Eidam scored the goal, and Christian Baxter had the assist. Tristan Whelchel and Josue Macias, who saved a penalty kick, combined for the shutout.
The Lady Raiders split matches in Kilgore.
Legacy defeated Abilene Wylie 1-0 and fell to Hallsville 3-1.
Ella Rose Embry has the goal against Abilene Wylie. Deanna Zarcone scored on an assist by Jenna barnes against Hallsville.
Legacy (2-1) will take on Kilgore at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Kilgore.