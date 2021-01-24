The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders finished the Longview Tournament with a 6-2 win over Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
Deanna Zarcone had a hat trick. Kyleigh D’Spain, Jenna Barnes and Lexie Thedford also scored a goal.
Ella Rose Embry had two assists. Thedford, D’Spain and Jenna Barnes also had an assist.
Thedford, Embry and Zarcone were all selected to the All-Tournament team.
Legacy JV-White defeated Mount Pleasant 6-0 with two goals by Kaylee Honea and a goal apiece by Ale Baldaras, Chloe Murlin and Sofia Williams
Legacy JV-Red lost to Nacogdoches 2-1. Tiffany Gurrusquieta had the goal.