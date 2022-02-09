Josh Collins had a hat trick to highlight the Brook Hill soccer teams sweep of a TAPPS Division II District 2 doubleheader on Tuesday.
The Lady Guard (8-4-1, 5-1) scored a 3-0 win over Dallas Christian with goals by Dominika Ducal, Drea Tonroy nad Hadleigh Clark.
Clark had two assists, while Ducal had one.
Kaniyah Hill was in goal for the clean sheet, making six saves.
The Guard (8-4, 3-2) followed with a 6-0 win over the Chargers.
Collins had three goals with Pastor Perez adding two. Leo Perreira scored one goal.
Perez had two assists with one each from Price James and Mio Engqvist.
Felipe Tristan was in goal for the clean sheet, making three saves.
Brook Hill is scheduled to host Grace Community on Thursday with matches set for 5 (girls) and 7 (boys) p.m. at Herrington Stadium in Bullard.
In District 16-5A boys play, Jacksonville blanked Tyler, 3-0, on Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. At the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Maidens defeated the Tyler Lady Lions, 3-1, in District 16-5A girls soccer.