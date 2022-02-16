The Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 6-0 win over Garland Brighter Horizons in a soccer match on Tuesday, while the Guard lost on penalty kicks.
Hadleigh Clark had a hat trick to pace the Lady Guard (10-4-1, 6-2), while Dominika Ducal added two goals. Avery Moss had a goal as well.
Ducal had two assists with Clark and Drea Tonroy having one each.
Goalkeeper Kaniyah Hill had two saves for the clean sheet.
In the boys game, neither team scored during regulation, but the Stars won by PKs, 5-4.
Goalkeeper Felipe Tristan had nine saves for the Guard (10-5-0, 5-3).
Both teams are in action on Friday against Dallas Cristo Rey in Bullard. The Lady Guard plays at 7 p.m. with the Guard playing at 7 p.m.