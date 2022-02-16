The Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 6-0 win over Garland Brighter Horizons in a soccer match on Tuesday, while the Guard lost on penalty kicks.
Hadleigh Clark had a hat trick to pace the Lady Guard (10-4-1, 6-2), while Dominika Ducal added two goals. Avery Moss had a goal as well.
Ducal had two assists with Clark and Drea Tonroy having one each.
Goalkeeper Kaniyah Hill had two saves for the clean sheet.
In the boys game, neither team scored during regulation, but the Stars won by PKs, 5-4.
Goalkeeper Felipe Tristan had nine saves for the Guard (10-5-0, 5-3).
Both teams are in action on Friday against Dallas Cristo Rey in Bullard. The Lady Guard plays at 7 p.m. with the Guard playing at 7 p.m.
Bullard 3, Cumberland 1
BULLARD — Bullard bolted into first place in District 13-4A soccer with a 3-1 win over Tyler Cumberland Academy on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.
The Panthers scored two late goals to capture the win and improve to 6-1 in district. They have 16 points, along with the Knights. Chapel Hill and Lindale are tied for third with 15 points, followed by Grand Saline (10), Van (6), Mineola (3) and Gladewater (0).
Ivan Ruiz scored two goals for Bullard (8-3-1) with CJ Baker adding a goal. Assists were from Jonathan Doroteo and Noah Hill.
Bullard also won the JV game, 2-1, with goals from Jonathan Doroteo and Noah Hill. David Figueroa had an assist.
The Panthers are scheduled to host Chapel Hill at 7 p.m. Friday.
Cumberland (13-3, 5-2) is slated to host Lindale at 7:30 p.m. Friday.