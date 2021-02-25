The Grace Community soccer teams swept TAPPS Division II soccer area playoff games on Wednesday at Clyde-Perkins Stadium,
In the first match, the Lady Cougars won 3-1 over Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy and in game two, the Cougars won 4-0 over Carrollton Prince of Peace.
Both teams advance to the regional finals later this week.
GIRLSGrace took a 2-0 lead at halftime as Addison Campbell scored off an Alana Roberts corner kick and Hannah Meyer’s goal came on another Roberts’ assist.
Roberts then scored a goal of her own for the 3-0 lead.
“Great performance by all,” coach Mitch Smith said. “Team effort all around.”
He also commended the goalkeeper and the defense.
The Lady Cougars will face Grapevine Faith on Saturday for the right to advance to the state tournament.