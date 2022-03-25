MARSHALL — Senior Joel Tijerina scored the only goal in the second half and sophomore goalkeeper Rodrigo Cardenas had the clean sheet as the Tyler Cumberland Academy Knights won their first postseason soccer match, a 1-0 victory over Texarkana Pleasant Grove on Friday in a Class 4A bi-district contest.
It is the first time in school history for the Knights to advance to the area round since the program was created six years ago.
Cumberland (19-5) will now take on Kilgore on Tuesday in an area contest at Pine Tree Stadium in Longview. The match has a 7 p.m. scheduled start.