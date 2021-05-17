Damian Martinez became the first Cumberland Academy soccer player to sign to play at the college level when he signed with Lincoln College in Lincoln, Illinois.
Martinez was second for the Knights in goals scored this season and led the team to the playoffs for the first time in program history.
“We are proud of him and his family for the support and commitment to the Knight team,” Cumberland head soccer coach Florentino Guerrero said. “He will be missed next year. Damian is a hard worker, respectful and an outstanding athlete. We wish him the best.”
Martinez competed on the Cumberland cross country team and was recognized as all-region and all-state.