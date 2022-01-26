Year No. 3 is here for the FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Soccer Games.
The first edition of the games were canceled due to COVID-19. And then in 2021, weather forced the boys’ match to be called early, while the girls’ game was moved inside at Grace Community School.
On Wednesday morning at First Christian Church in Tyler, the coaches for the 2022 games were introduced before they drafted their teams.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Northeast Texas FCA Area Director Robert Bardin said. “Joey Petrich, who is one of our staff here in Northeast Texas , he’s the one directing this game, and he’s done a fabulous job with it. We have over 60 kids nominated in both games, which is by far the highest we’ve had since we’ve started this. We have pulled in some coaches from really beyond our area, because not all of our East Texas schools have soccer. We’ve been able to extend a little bit into the Mesquite/Rockwall area and all the way up to Texarkana.”
Lindale head boys soccer coach Jason Lawless and Brook Hill head boys soccer coach David Collins played soccer together at ETBU, Lawless said. Now, the duo will get to coach together on the Blue Team.
“It’s exciting,” Lawless said. “Going from assistant coach last year with Coach (Angel) Rocha was an awesome experience and now stepping up to be the head coach and being able to coach with my longtime friend, David Collins, it’s going to be a fun time.”
Rocha, the head boys soccer coach at Pine Tree, is a consultant for the game.
The Red Team will be coached by Kilgore head coach Tom Wait, and he will be joined by Rockwall’s Tony Bowls.
“I’m excited, to say the least,” Wait said. “My background, having coached at LeTourneau and played soccer at Liberty University, mixing God and athletics is something I’ve always been inspired to do and have done. So to me, it’s an extreme privilege to try to influence some more kids and the best we have in East Texas to offer.”
In the girls’ game, Nacogdoches’ Kendra Lockett will coach the Blue Team, and she will be joined by Mesquite Horn’s Megan Coppedge.
Whitehouse head girls soccer coach Wendy Knight will be the head coach of the Red Team, and she will be joined by Bullard head girls soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey.
“I’m super excited,” Knight said. “I’m super excited to see how much it’s grown. Last year, it was kind of a small group. We’ve got a ton more nominations, and we’re excited to see a ton more schools participating. I’m excited about just getting the opportunity to work with different coaches and see the talent that’s out there. Just looking at the list, there’s a lot of really good talent. I feel very honored to have been selected.”
After the coaches were introduced, it was time to draft the teams, and the coaches came prepared.
“I’m not going to lie, I’ve already started scouting the list,” Knight said. “I’ve even texted a couple of coaches, asking for the names of certain kids, because I knew their numbers when we play against them, but I don’t always know their names. I’ve been doing a little background research, and I know what they can do, and I’m excited to get the opportunity to work with them.”
“I was looking through the list, and there are a lot of great players on the list,” Lawless said. “I’m excited. I hope I can get the ones I want.”
The FCA soccer games are scheduled for June 3 with a location still to be determined.