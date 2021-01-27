BULLARD — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs scored a 1-0 win over the Bullard Panthers in the District 13-4A soccer on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.
Bullard (11-2-1) visits Gladewater at 6 p.m. Friday, while Chapel Hill (4-6-1) plays host to Cumberland at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Tyler Legacy 3, Mesquite Horn 2
The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders won their District 10-6A soccer opener on Tuesday at Red Raider Field with a 3-2 victory over the Mesquite Horn Jaguars.
Noe Robles recorded a hat trick off two assists from Cash Spalding and one from Austin Beckham.
The Red Raider JV team won 4-0 over the Jaguars.
Legacy is scheduled to meet North Mesquite at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
In Mesquite, the Lady Raiders tied the Lady Jaguars 2-2 in their opener.
The Legacy girls (12-3-3) are scheduled to host North Mesquite at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Red Raider Field.
Tyler Girls 3, Pittsburg 0
The Tyler High Lady Lions scored a 3-0 soccer victory over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates on Tuesday at JT Main Field.
The Lady Lions improve to 4-6 and will return to play on Feb. 5 at Huntsville.
The Lions will take on The Woodlands at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Crockett. Tyler opens District 16-5A on Feb. 5 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.