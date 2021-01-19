TATUM — Led by all-tournament selections Coty Johnson and Christian Moore, the Bullard Panthers won the Tatum Soccer Invitational over the weekend.
On Thursday, Bullard defeated Lufkin Hudson (3-0) and Pittsburg (1-0). Scoring goals against Hudson were Ivan Ruiz, Johnson and Elijah Mays. Moore had an assist with saves by goalkeepers Caleb Penny (5) and Austin Randall (2).
In the win over Bullard, Moore scored on a free kick with five minutes remaining. Penny had nine saves in the clean sheet.
On Friday, the Panthers won over Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-1) and Sabine (3-1).
Against PG, Moore and Justin Gregory scored goals with Beaux Christian adding an assist. Penny had two saves in goal.
In the win over Sabine, Gregory had two goals with Christian Wimmer adding one. Assists were from Johnson and Elijah Mays. Penny had four saves with Randall saving one.
The game on Saturday with Longview Spring Hill was canceled.
Bullard (7-0) will next take part in the Lufkin Hudson Invitational beginning on Thursday.