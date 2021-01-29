BULLARD — The Bullard Panthers, sparked by Justin Gregory's hat trick, scored six straight goals after falling behind in the first minute en route to a 6-1 win over Gladewater on Friday in a District 13-4A soccer match at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium.
Others scoring goals for the Panthers (9-1-1, 1-0) were Ivan Ruiz, Christian Moore and Elijah Mays. Assists were by Antonio Medina and Christian Wimmer.
Austin Randall had three saves in goal for Bullard.
The Panthers had 14 on-goal targets compared to four by Gladewater.
Panthers coach Darren Vossler commended the play of Coty Johnson, Zach Arroyo, Zach Wise and Read Blakeney for their efforts to holding the Bears four on-goal shots.
Bullard is scheduled to play host to Mineola (2-0 in district) on Tuesday at Panther Stadium. The match has a 7 p.m. kickoff scheduled.
The Panther JV defeated Palestine 7-0.