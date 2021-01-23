LUFKIN — The Bullard Panthers finished 1-0-1 in the Lufkin Hudson Invitational Soccer Tournament over the weekend.
The group championship game against Livingston on Saturday was canceled due to another team in the Bullard group testing positive for COVID-19.
The Panthers’ Coty Johnson and Landon Jackson were selected to the all-tournament team.
On Thursday, Bullard tied Lumberton 2-2 with Christian Moore and Jackson scoring goals. Moore also had an assist and Caleb Penny had six saves in goal.
Against Tatum on Friday the Panthers won 2-1 as Justin Gregory and Ivan Ruiz scored goals. Jackson had an assist with saves by Penny (8) and Austin Randall (2).
Bullard (8-0-1) opens district play on Tuesday by playing host to Chapel Hill. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.