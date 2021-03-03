BULLARD — The Bullard Panthers celebrated Senior Night with a 10-1 District 13-4A soccer win over Grand Saline on Tuesday at Panther Stadium, clinching a postseason berth.
All goals were scored by seniors, including a hat trick by Christian Moore. Other goals were from Blake Seib, Christian Wimmer (2), Zach Arroyo, Travis Rude, Elijah Mays and Coty Johnson.
Assists were from Mays (3), Justin Gregory, Rude (2), Moore and Seib.
The Panthers move to 16-3-1 overall and 8-3 in district.
"I am super proud of this team and especially these seniors," Bullard coach coach Darren Vossler said. "We have 15 seniors that will graduate and 11 of those are players and all of them started the game which was really special. The Panthers are guaranteed playoffs and with three games remaining to determine seeding."
Bullard is scheduled to play host to Van at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The Bullard seniors include Travis Rude (No. 7), Garrison Nichols (film), Antonio Medina (No. 3), Gus Balderas (No. 23), Zach Wise (No. 12), Zach Arroyo (No. 5), Antonio Vidal (No. 4), Blake Seib (No. 1), Hagen Hodges (manager), Elijah Mays (No. 2), Owen Lara (film), Christian Moore (No. 11), Christian Wimmer (No. 13) and Coty Johnson (No. 10).
Moore, Wimmer and Johnson are the Bullard captains.