ALLEN — Brothers Blake and Barrett Lin scored hat tricks in leading the All Saints Trojans to an 8-1 win over Collin County Coram Deo on Monday in a TAPPS Division III District 2 soccer match.
The Trojans improve to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in district. The Lions fall to 5-3 and 4-1.
Along with the Lins’ six goals, Ethan Franous added two goals.
Will Morgan was in goal while center-defender Greg Vallejo was commended for defense.
The Trojans return to play on Thursday, playing host to Bishop Gorman at Mewbourne Field on the All Saints campus. The match is set to start at 6:45 p.m.