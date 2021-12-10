DALLAS — Pastor Perez scored four goals to carry the Brook Hill Guard past Grapevine Faith 4-1 on Friday in the Dallas Covenant Soccer Tournament.
Assists were from Josh Collins, Leo Pereira and John Lee.
Felipe Tristan was in goal and had four saves.
Brook Hill Girls 2, Texas Storm HomeSchool 2
DALLAS — The Brook Hill Lady Guard tied Texas Storm HomeSchool 2-2 on Friday in the Dallas Covenant Soccer Tournament.
Bell Reed scored both goals for the Lady Guard.
Kaniyah Hill was in goal for BH and made six saves.